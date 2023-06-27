VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

