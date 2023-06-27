VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

