Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VDC stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $194.37. 11,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,743. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.53.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

