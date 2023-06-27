Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $46.39.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.