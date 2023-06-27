Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

