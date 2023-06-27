Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.87. 36,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,937. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

