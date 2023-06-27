Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,924,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.93. 38,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,583. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

