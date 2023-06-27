Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1,798.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,397. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average is $210.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

