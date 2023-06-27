Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.