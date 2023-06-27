Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Reduced by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

