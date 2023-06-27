Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 233.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $220.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
