Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stock Position Increased by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $92.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
- Get a free research report on Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF from StockNews.com
