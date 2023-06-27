Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,996. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $106.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

