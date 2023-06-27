Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

