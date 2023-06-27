Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,940,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113,760 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 759,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 670,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 652,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after acquiring an additional 56,463 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

