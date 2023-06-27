Verge Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $27.11 million and $711,900.73 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,357.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00289518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00729970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00545358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00061138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,039,488 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

