Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Down 3.6%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.89. 116,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 547,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $207,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock worth $11,837,699. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

