Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

