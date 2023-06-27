Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

VRTX opened at $347.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

