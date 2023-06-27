Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.45 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Get Rating

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

