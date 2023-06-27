Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7399 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Via Renewables stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

About Via Renewables

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.