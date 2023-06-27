Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7399 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
Via Renewables stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $25.24.
About Via Renewables
