Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 231,328 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,328 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 26.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $47,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

