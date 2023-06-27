Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

