Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 0.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $9,697,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $36,989,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,054,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,012 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

