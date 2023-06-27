Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

