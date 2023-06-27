Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $486.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $517.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.79 and a 200-day moving average of $432.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

