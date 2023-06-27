Vigilare Wealth Management Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $486.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $517.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

