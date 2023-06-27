Vigilare Wealth Management Has $363,000 Stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Strive U.S. Energy ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Strive U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

DRLL opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $31.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.