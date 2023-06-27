Vigilare Wealth Management Has $439,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.