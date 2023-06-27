Vigilare Wealth Management Has $679,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $397.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.50 and its 200-day moving average is $373.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $302.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

