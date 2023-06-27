Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.