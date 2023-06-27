Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 0.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $9,697,000.

Shares of SH opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

