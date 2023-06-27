Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 902 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

VYM stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

