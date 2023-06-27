Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $16.40

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $16.85. Vipshop shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 216,828 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 304.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,315.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 881,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 23.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

