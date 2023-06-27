Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Voestalpine’s previous dividend of $0.16.
OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
