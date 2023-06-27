Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $89.73 million and $4.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00010766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.29257934 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,345,291.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

