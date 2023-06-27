Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.36

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $216.36 and last traded at $215.74, with a volume of 18207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

