Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 2.5% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 146,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 95,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 50.30, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vulcan Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 164.41%.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

