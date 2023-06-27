Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 4.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.93. 41,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 35,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
