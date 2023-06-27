Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 4.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.93. 41,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 35,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

