Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 8956214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

