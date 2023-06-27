WalkMe Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,304% compared to the typical volume of 171 call options.

WalkMe Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WKME stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,913. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $700.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WKME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

