Wall Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.45. 124,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

