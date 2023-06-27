Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.19. 392,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,275. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $417.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.37.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,191,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

