Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $155.29. 435,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $418.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

