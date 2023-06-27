Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Washington Federal Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.40.
About Washington Federal
