Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.