Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 3,935 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 2.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TELUS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.44%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.