Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.