Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.