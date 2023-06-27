Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

